NEXT WEEK: Blues legend Bonnie Raitt will perform at Tanger Center in Greensboro

Bonnie Raitt will perform at the Tanger Center in Greensboro with special guest Lucinda Williams.

BLUES ICON: Blues legend Bonnie Raitt will perform at 8 p.m. June 8 at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Raitt was just 21 when her self-titled debut album was released in 1971. She earned almost instant acclaim for her impassioned singing, her striking instrumental prowess as a bottleneck guitarist and her precocious command of earthy American music styles, from Delta blues, folk and honkytonk to Dixieland, vintage R&B and country. Special guest will be singer, songwriter and musician Lucinda Williams. Tickets start at $55.50 at ticketmaster.com. Visit tangercenter.com or bonnieraitt.com.

