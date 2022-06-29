Fourth of July events are planned in and around Winston-Salem and Greensboro

Fourth of July plans are underway in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Events will include music, food, concerts, games, kids activities and more.

The Dash

The Winston-Salem Dash will celebrate the Fourth of July on Monday with its annual fireworks show.

The glittering show will start after a 6:30 p.m. game in Truist Stadium at 951 Ballpark Way in Winston-Salem in which the Dash will play the Wilmington Blue Rocks in the first of a six-game series.

“Following the game, fans can stick around for a patriotic-themed, double-length fireworks spectacular,” The Dash said. “This will be the only fireworks show in town.”

Tickets are limited for this event but can still be purchased at wsdash.com.

“We have been making preparations to host Winston-Salem’s largest fireworks display after the Dash game on July 4,” said Brian DeAngelis, president of Winston-Salem Dash. “Additional seating will be brought in to accommodate the crowd so be sure to get your tickets in advance before they’re gone.”

Kernersville

Another local fireworks show scheduled for Monday is the annual Kernersville Fourth of July Community Concert and Fireworks celebration hosted by the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce.

Raider’s Field at 512 W. Mountain St. behind Kernersville Elementary School in Kernersville will be the location for foods truck starting at 5 p.m., followed by a concert at 6:30 p.m. featuring the Legacy Motown Revue.

Food trucks will include Wingz & Thyngz, Rockin Moroccan, The Southern Noodle, Gianno’s Wood Fired Catering, Numbskull Frozen Cereal, Mike & Mike’s Italian Ice and Kernersville Raiders Fundraiser.

At 9:15 p.m. the fireworks show will start at Raider’s Field.

Chris Comer, president of Kernersville Chamber of Commerce, said a lot of people turn out each year for the concert and fireworks, adding that it’s a “really nice, family-friendly time.”

“It’s a community tradition for Kernersville to have the Fourth of July fireworks,” Comer said.

Fun Fourth

Fun Fourth is back in full form this year in downtown Greensboro.

Downtown Greensboro Inc. has added even more fun to this year’s celebration.

“This year’s Fun Fourth Freedom Fest is most like our festival prior to COVID,” said Zack Matheny, president and chief executive officer of the downtown economic development agency.

Four zones of family-friendly entertainment will be set up along Elm Street, including four music stages, vendors and food options, interactive games, street performers, activities for kids, selfie stations and more.

Look for new activities: old-fashioned games, wagon decorating and best-dressed competitions.

Brave the maze (a maze of balloons, that is).

Four lucky couples will get married, free of charge. They were chosen from entries in the “Red, White and Say ‘I Do’” contest to receive a free wedding. Winners have been notified.

For the first time, a roller skating rink will become part of the fun. Find Red White & Roll at Elm and McGee streets. Bring your own skates or borrow a pair on site for free. Be sure to bring a pair of socks.

Gather friends and family to create a team of five and compete in a series of classic games at Family Fun + Games. Each team member will have a specific challenge to earn points for their team. Games will include cup stacking, trivia, charades and balloon head bounce. Form your team, coordinate outfits and sign-up to win the title and a grand prize. Register at funfourthfestival.org by July 3.

Show off design skills at the Freedom Fest Wagon Decorating contest. Ten participants will compete with decorated wagons/carts to be one of four winners. The public will cast votes during the festival. Sign-ups will be open until slots are filled at funfourthfestival.org through July 3.

Go all out in your most creative and colorful Fourth of July attire. At check-in, contest participants will receive a competition number with a QR code on display for the public to cast their votes online.

Winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. Contestants must register before 2 p.m. at the American Pride staging area on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Elm Street.

Game winners will receive prizes, including downtown gift certificates.

“Fun Fourth is truly back,” Matheny said. “With four zones of entertainment all along Elm Street, there is no shortage of things to do for festivalgoers of all ages.”

