Music, entertainment venues find creative ways to operate during the pandemic

It's been a tough year for music venues in Winston-Salem and elsewhere, as they had to adjust to new ways of running their businesses during a pandemic. But they found creative ways to keep their audiences entertained.
Most venues had to shut down temporarily in spring 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent rules against public gatherings. Some took to the web with streaming virtual concerts that patrons could watch from the safety of their own homes, and many had to furlough staff. Bands stopped touring or did shows online only. It was a major blow to the music entertainment industry, one that continued into 2021.
At Monstercade on Acadia Avenue, "We pivoted," said owner Carlos Bocanegra. "We throw spaghetti up against the wall all the time to see what sticks. Whatever we can think of creatively that will not only help us financially but also keep our lights on, we try."
They turned the small parking lot beside Monstercade into a venue for comedy shows, drive-in movies and socially distanced musical performances. Even in the cold of winter, they pushed on, with propane heaters when necessary. They also sold beer and snacks, and got donations from viewers of Monstercade's YouTube channel, which included comedy, music, and even a Masterpiece Theatre spoof where vintage adult films recorded on Betamax tapes were stripped of their sex scenes and only the "dramatic" moments were shown.
"It helped keep the lights on and also gave an outlet for a lot of creatives to keep their spirits up and keep them going," Bocanegra said.
It was a tough time — some nights they ended up making only a few dollars, he said — but they faced the challenge and feel the experience made them more prepared for whatever comes next.
"My personal mantra is, you fight your way through it," Bocanegra said. "If you stop and lose momentum, that's when things start to die, that's when things fall apart. Whatever it is, you have to keep going through it."
The learning curve has been steep, and there's still a lot more to work out. That's particularly an issue when vaccination cards are still required but are easy for patrons to forge. Bocanegra said he "wishes this past year there had been some sort of government training to discern what was real and what was not. That would have been amazing."
Gradually, as restrictions lifted and vaccine usage increased, more venues found ways to reopen.
"The Ramkat was happy to reopen to the public in April 2021 — at limited capacity and with everyone seated at tables, per the state of North Carolina guidelines, after being completely closed since mid-March 2020 because of the pandemic," said co-owner Richard Emmett.
They had a few special events with 13 percent capacity in The Ramkat's big room at that time, "but mostly we hosted limited capacity shows in the Gas Hill Drinking Room featuring local bands who took part in our pandemic virtual concert series 'Home Sweet Home,'" he said.
Virtual concerts had been a popular option, both for The Ramkat and the Winston-Salem Symphony, especially during colder months early in the year.
With warmer weather, more venues were able to hold outdoor concerts. In addition to music venues, that included other performance groups such as the Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, N.C. Black Repertoire Co. and the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem.
In June, The Ramkat hosted an outdoor parking lot concert series. "We had good-sized audiences for these Friday nights in June," Emmett said.
In July, the Heavy Rebel Weekender downtown music festival — which had in 2020 gone online-only — reinvented itself as the Downtown Getdown, with a focus on outdoor events such as the annual vintage car show and outdoor concerts.
The Drive at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds even added outdoor music concerts, after having first been focused on drive-in screenings of movies when it first opened in 2020. It ran with a mix of music events and movies until this fall, when the screens came down to make room for the Carolina Classic Fair.
In late summer, as limited capacity guidelines were lifted, the Ramkat and sister concert venues around the state such as the Orange Peel in Asheville and the Cat's Cradle in Carrboro began reopening, but instituted vaccination protocols and policies. So did other entertainment venues such as Aperture Cinema.
"All of our staff members, visiting musicians and performers, and all concertgoers were required to show proof of full vaccination or a Negative lab-administered COVID PCR or Rapid test within 72 hours of show date," Emmett said. "We definitely had a bit of pushback from some of the anti-vaccine, liberty and freedom first folks, and even with our policy and the city of Winston-Salem mask mandate, there were still many folks who did not feel comfortable coming out to shows.
"But, that said, we did host some big shows in September, October, November and December and saw a good number of folks who were willing to return to seeing live music, many of whom appreciated our new policy and felt more comfortable coming to see shows in our venue.
"All in All, The Ramkat was happy to be able to be open and hosting bands and audiences again in 2021," Emmett said, "and we are hopeful that 2022 will continue in the right direction."
Monstercade moved back indoors as well, holding its first music concert inside the venue back in October and continuing its comedy shows and other events. Throughout the pandemic, Bocanegra said he has found the support from his patrons to be inspiring.
"All those people that came out to buy beer, freeze their (butts) off and see comedy and live music," Bocanegra said, "it has shown us the community is behind us. That is priceless. I'm very proud of my staff, the community, and the artists who helped us. It's one of those things I'm not going to forget for the rest of my life."