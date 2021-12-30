Music, entertainment venues find creative ways to operate during the pandemic

"It helped keep the lights on and also gave an outlet for a lot of creatives to keep their spirits up and keep them going," Bocanegra said.

It was a tough time — some nights they ended up making only a few dollars, he said — but they faced the challenge and feel the experience made them more prepared for whatever comes next.

"My personal mantra is, you fight your way through it," Bocanegra said. "If you stop and lose momentum, that's when things start to die, that's when things fall apart. Whatever it is, you have to keep going through it."

The learning curve has been steep, and there's still a lot more to work out. That's particularly an issue when vaccination cards are still required but are easy for patrons to forge. Bocanegra said he "wishes this past year there had been some sort of government training to discern what was real and what was not. That would have been amazing."

Gradually, as restrictions lifted and vaccine usage increased, more venues found ways to reopen.