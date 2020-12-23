WINE TASTING: Celebrate the holiday season in Yadkin County with the Second Annual Yadkin Yuletide Sippin’ Tour through Dec. 31. Tickets include a visit and tastings of six wines (one ounce pours) or a flight of four wines (two ounce pours) at each of the nine participating wineries, which are Brandon Hills Vineyars, Flint Hill Vineyards, Divine Llama Vineyards, Hanover Park Vineyards, Midnight Magdelna Vineyards, Sanders Ridge Vineyards, Shadow Springs Vineyards and Windsor Run Cellars. Wineries are following COVID safety protocols. The tasting room bars are being washed and sanitized frequently. Capacity is limited inside the tasting rooms and tables are spread 6 feet apart. Each winery's staff will wear masks and ask that visitors wear masks while visiting the tasting bar. Visit visityadkin.com/yuletide-sippin-tour.
Just In
Nine Yadkin County wineries plan tasting event
Related to this story
Most Popular
Angelo Ballas was planning a big party this year to thank customers for the Grecian Corner’s 50 years on the Winston-Salem restaurant scene.
Dear Miss Manners: It seems that Cobb and chopped salads are now on menus everywhere, and are as beautiful to look at as they are delicious to…
The owners of Social Southern Kitchen & Cocktails announced that they will close the restaurant for good in January.
The owners of Social Southern Kitchen & Cocktails announced that they will close the restaurant for good in January.
Dear Amy: I have a dear friend who lives across the country from me.
Dear Amy: Lately, I have been doubting myself in every aspect of my life.
- Updated
Julia Kincaid of Winston-Salem is among the winners of the 28th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at the The Omni Grove Park Inn i…
- Updated
Julia Kincaid of Winston-Salem is among the winners of the 28th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition at the The Omni Grove Park Inn i…
For the title of his recently released book, photographer and writer William C. “Bill” Crawford chose “Crawdaddy Chases the Money Shot.”