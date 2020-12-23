Nine Yadkin County wineries plan tasting event

WINE TASTING: Celebrate the holiday season in Yadkin County with the Second Annual Yadkin Yuletide Sippin’ Tour through Dec. 31. Tickets include a visit and tastings of six wines (one ounce pours) or a flight of four wines (two ounce pours) at each of the nine participating wineries, which are Brandon Hills Vineyars, Flint Hill Vineyards, Divine Llama Vineyards, Hanover Park Vineyards, Midnight Magdelna Vineyards, Sanders Ridge Vineyards, Shadow Springs Vineyards and Windsor Run Cellars. Wineries are following COVID safety protocols. The tasting room bars are being washed and sanitized frequently. Capacity is limited inside the tasting rooms and tables are spread 6 feet apart. Each winery's staff will wear masks and ask that visitors wear masks while visiting the tasting bar. Visit visityadkin.com/yuletide-sippin-tour.