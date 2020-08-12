20161031w_nws_halloween (copy)

Christian Jimenez as Winston-Salem Dash’s Bolt posed for a portrait during the annual Truck & Treat event.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

NO ZOOM: The Winston-Salem Dash and Wake Forest Baptist Health will hold a Parent Field Trip Aug. 14 at Truist Stadium, 51 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem. Time slots are available for up to 25 people: 4:30 -5:30p.m., 5:30-6:30 p.m., 6:30-7:30 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Parents can register at www.groupmatics.events/event/dashparentfieldtrip. Wake Forest Baptist will provide information on how to maintain positive mental health during the challenges of COVID-19. The first 20 people who register will receive a signed baseball from Brent Campbell, WS/FCS chief marketing and communications officer. Cost is $10 per person, which includes a Dash branded mask, hot dog and one beverage (beer, wine, soda or water). More food and beverages will be for sale. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Winston-Salem Sports Foundation. Math, Zoom meetings and Chromebooks are prohibited.

Fran Daniel

