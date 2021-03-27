On the land and under the sea: Solo shows at SECCA take different approaches to personal and cultural issues

In their solo exhibitions at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, Terri Dowell-Dennis and Jenny Fine use contrasting geographical metaphors to explore aspects of personal identity and southern culture.
The former highlights terrestrial experiences related to her upbringing in the southern mountains, while the latter conjures childhood memories of life in and under water.
Dowell-Dennis is a local artist who has long played multiple roles on the Piedmont Triad’s art scene. She was SECCA’s education curator for 17 years before taking her current job as associate curator of education at Greensboro’s Weatherspoon Art Museum. Meanwhile, she has maintained a steady output of thematically interconnected art in a range of mediums and a gamut of styles.
As evidenced by its title, “Thinking Through Making,” her small show at SECCA focuses on her creative process rather than highlighting any one of the several themes interwoven into her art. The exhibition coheres in part through its limitations, of scale and space.
Dowell-Dennis’ show occupies the Preview Gallery, a small, ground-floor room of the original James G. Hanes home, lately reserved for installments of SECCA’s local-artists series called “Southern Idiom,” of which this is the 19th installment.
Like other shows in the series, it’s limited to a small number of modestly scaled works — 11 of them, including prints, mixed-media collages, and quilted pieces. All are rooted in the artist’s regional identity and her Southern Appalachian upbringing.
Dowell-Dennis has long employed representational imagery in her art, and there’s some of that here, but more than half of the work appears to be largely abstract. Close inspection reveals that her seemingly abstract compositions contain direct references to her native landscape.
The meandering concentric lines that appear in several of her print-based, mixed-media works (“Dreamer,” “Emergence” and “Vision Log Cabin”) are contour lines from topographical maps, representing graduated elevations of a mountainous landscape. As such, they’re literal depictions of places, presumably in the Southern Appalachians. Here, they’re juxtaposed with silhouetted leaves, blossoms and tiny, seed-like starbursts, representing nature’s endless creative cycles.
Topographical contour lines are also integral to three gelatin prints on the opposite wall, which appear to register the imprints of densely matted hair, grasses or other fibrous natural materials. Their titles (“Down Below,” “As the Crow Flies” and “Tennessee Time”) lend these abstractions some narrative support and ground them in nature.
The show’s conspicuous figural imagery is limited to the silhouetted human heads in two gelatin prints — from a series titled “Budding (Lucifer)” — and a quilt that’s small as quilts go, but larger than anything else in the exhibition. The latter piece, “Red, White, Black & Blues,” is a metaphorical meditation on the historical relationship between black and white societies in the American South.
Black cloth forms the ground for this symmetrical composition, which incorporates four decoratively embroidered white handkerchiefs, passages of Dowell-Dennis’ own embroidery and a central configuration of two profile heads. In this central pair of images, white cloth cut in the shape of a woman’s head is superimposed on black cloth cut to form a slightly larger man’s head.
The potential for this combination — a white woman and a black man — lies at the core of white racist fears and fantasies regarding black people. Untold numbers of black men were lynched in this country on the basis of rumored sexual encounters with white women. The young Emmett Till was murdered in Mississippi during Dowell-Dennis’ lifetime for allegedly whistling at a white woman.
Embroidered passages that radiate out from the quilt’s center outline the petals of a large, floral mandala in a bold shade of crimson that suggests blood. Concentric circles embroidered in blue on the quilt’s black ground allude to the African American musical form named in the title — music invented to render hardships more emotionally bearable.
Idiosyncratic homage
In her exhibition “Synchronized Swimmers” Alabama artist Jenny Fine uses large-format photographs, mural painting, sculpture and recorded sound as means of paying idiosyncratic homage to her grandmother.
In a statement about the exhibition, Fine recalled her grandmother’s belated introduction to swimming when, in her 60s, she installed a pool in her backyard. The swimming pool became a favored spot for Fine and her sisters to play as children alongside their grandmother.
The exhibition consists of two parts, beginning with a selection of large-format photographs, mostly black-and-white close-ups of faces and human limbs underwater. There’s also a dual color portrait of Fine alongside her grandmother, both wearing swimsuits and decorative rubber bathing caps while seated with elbows on their knees, as if alongside a pool. The same image of her grandmother also appears elsewhere in the show in a different context.
The show’s other part is a multi-media installation that simulates a mysterious underwater realm of vivid color and phantasmagoric forms. Serving as a transition between the two parts is a billboard-scale, photo-based color image showing a rear view of a crowd staring at a natural body of water.
This image was made at Weeki Wachee Springs, a natural spring in Florida commercialized as a tourist attraction that features regularly staged “mermaid shows.” This crowd is evidently waiting for one of these shows to begin, but Fine substitutes a show of her own, in the form of the ersatz subaquatic world that occupies most of the gallery.
The installation incorporates portable murals of undersea life stretched around the gallery walls and a temporary ceiling of semi-transparent plastic sheeting that suggests a large body of water viewed from beneath its surface, as well as the bottom portion of a ladder that seems to connect this underwater realm with the terrestrial world above.
Also included are large-scale, photo-based cutouts of human bodies clad in swimsuits, as well as surrealistic sculptures that suggest amorphous coral formations or other aquatic entities, in some cases standing on life-size human legs with webbed skin-diving flippers on their feet.
The installation seems to represent a composite dimension in which life as it actually exists in subterranean springs is combined with a child’s imagined version of an animated underwater world. A sense of unreality is heightened not only by the ethereal musical soundtrack, but also by the disembodied human eyes and ears attached like barnacles to some of Fine’s sculptural forms.
The centerpiece is another portrait of Fine’s grandmother, in this case combining a life-size, cutout photograph with sculptural elements to depict the aging woman as a latter-day Venus on the half-shell.
While Dowell-Dennis’ show was organized by SECCA curator Wendy Earle, Fine’s is a touring exhibition originally commissioned by the Wiregrass Museum of Art in Dothan, Ala.