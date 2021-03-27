On the land and under the sea: Solo shows at SECCA take different approaches to personal and cultural issues

In a statement about the exhibition, Fine recalled her grandmother’s belated introduction to swimming when, in her 60s, she installed a pool in her backyard. The swimming pool became a favored spot for Fine and her sisters to play as children alongside their grandmother.

The exhibition consists of two parts, beginning with a selection of large-format photographs, mostly black-and-white close-ups of faces and human limbs underwater. There’s also a dual color portrait of Fine alongside her grandmother, both wearing swimsuits and decorative rubber bathing caps while seated with elbows on their knees, as if alongside a pool. The same image of her grandmother also appears elsewhere in the show in a different context.

The show’s other part is a multi-media installation that simulates a mysterious underwater realm of vivid color and phantasmagoric forms. Serving as a transition between the two parts is a billboard-scale, photo-based color image showing a rear view of a crowd staring at a natural body of water.

This image was made at Weeki Wachee Springs, a natural spring in Florida commercialized as a tourist attraction that features regularly staged “mermaid shows.” This crowd is evidently waiting for one of these shows to begin, but Fine substitutes a show of her own, in the form of the ersatz subaquatic world that occupies most of the gallery.