NATURE ART: The exhibit, “Organic Impressions,” is on display through July 30 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem, featuring work by Seth Moskowitz and Mona Wu. An artist reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 10. Moskowitz is a Winston-Salem-based artist who creates and combines photographic images into artwork that rarely resembles photography or the images that they incorporate. His artwork focuses on nature and nudes and combinations of both. A native of China, Mona Wu immigrated to the U.S. in 1970. She has studied Chinese painting and calligraphy, printmaking and other genres. Wu presents a series of monotype prints featuring fall and winter foliage in their natural forms but have been transformed into an expressive collage work by manipulations in the printing process. This exhibition is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 336-723-5890 or visit Artworks-Gallery.org.