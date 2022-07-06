 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Organic Impressions' is on display through July 30 at Artworks Gallery

  • 0
Winter Foliage Collage #2 - Mona Wu (copy)

“Winter Foliage Collage #2” by Mona Wu. She works with monotype prints that she combines into collages.

 Artworks Gallery, provided

NATURE ART: The exhibit, “Organic Impressions,” is on display through July 30 at Artworks Gallery, 564 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem, featuring work by Seth Moskowitz and Mona Wu. An artist reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. July 10. Moskowitz is a Winston-Salem-based artist who creates and combines photographic images into artwork that rarely resembles photography or the images that they incorporate. His artwork focuses on nature and nudes and combinations of both. A native of China, Mona Wu immigrated to the U.S. in 1970. She has studied Chinese painting and calligraphy, printmaking and other genres. Wu presents a series of monotype prints featuring fall and winter foliage in their natural forms but have been transformed into an expressive collage work by manipulations in the printing process. This exhibition is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Call 336-723-5890 or visit Artworks-Gallery.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Beyonce 'is running MeToo checks' on potential collaborators

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert