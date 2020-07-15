The Birdcage at SECCA

Nathan Lane, Robin Williams, Gene Hackman and Dianne Wiest are in “The Birdcage.”

 UNITED ARTISTS

LAKESIDE SCREENING: The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art and OUT at the Movies will present an outdoor film screening of the 1996 film “The Birdcage” at 7:30 p.m. July 18. The screening will be on the hillside overlooking the lake on the SECCA grounds at 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. “The Birdcage” tells the story of a gay cabaret owner and his drag queen companion who agree to put up a straight front so that their son can introduce them to his fiancee’s right-wing moralistic parents. Seating on the grass will be in designated areas for individuals and groups of up to three. Areas will be separated by at least 6 feet. Tickets are available at www.outatthemovies.org. Cost: $10 for individual areas and $20 for group areas.

