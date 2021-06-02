Out at the Movies will screen 'Swan Song' lakeside at SECCA in Winston-Salem

FILM SCREENING: Out at the Movies is screening the 2021 film, "Swan Song," at 7:30 p.m. June 5 lakeside at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. The film stars Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans, Udo Kier and Michael Urie. "Swan Song" is based on the real-life story of Pat Pitsenbarger and was filmed on location in Sandusky, Ohio. Evans loved the script so much that she came out of retirement for the chance to be a part of the movie. This screening will only be the fifth in the world. Tickets are $10 at outatthemovies.org or at SECCA, beginning at 7:30 p.m. June 5. The rain date is June 6. SECCA will be selling beer and wine, and leashed, well-behaved dogs are welcome. Visit secca.org or outatthemovies.org.