IN YOUR HEAD: Music promoter Bobby Locke will present a Headphone Concert 6-9 p.m. Aug. 2 in the Miller Park Amphitheater, 2500 Queen St., Winston-Salem. Artists include singer-songwriter Samuel Hearn, Corbin Floyd, Bryan Baity, Bekka Moss and George Hodge. Locke’s headphones provide a live mix of all stage instruments and vocals transmitted to receivers and headphones or earbuds worn by listeners. Seating is limited to 25, as per COVID-19 restrictions. Seating will be 20 feet apart, but couples can sit together. Receivers are $29. For tickets and information, visit www.Head phoneConcerts.com, call 336-655-8604 or email fastfame@bellsouth.net.

Lynn Felder

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The weirdest Airbnbs to add to your bucket list

Load comments