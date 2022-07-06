 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Outdoor summer concerts continue

The Ghosts of Liberty

Ghosts of Liberty will perform at Oak Ridge’s Music in the Park on July 9.

OUTDOOR CONCERTS: Ghosts of Liberty (blues, folk) and Barefoot Modern (Americana folk, rock) will perform at 6 p.m. July 9 at Oak Ridge’s Music in the Park, 6231 Lisa Drive in Oak Ridge. The concert is free, but donations are accepted. Guests should bring blankets or chairs. Food and drinks will be for sale or picnics are welcome. No alcohol. Visit oakridgenc.com. Other upcoming concerts include: 7 p.m. July 8: Galfean (Celtic) at Friday Flavors at Stonefield Cellars Winery, 8220 N.C. Hwy 68 N., Stokesdale. $10. 336-644-9908, stonefieldcellars.com; 6:30 p.m. July 8: Marcus Johnson with Mia Thompson at Downtown Jazz Series at Corpening Plaza, 237 W. First St., Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music; and 7 p.m. July 9: Envision (variety) at Summer on Liberty at the intersection of Sixth and Liberty streets, Winston-Salem. Free. 336-354-1500, downtownws.com/music.

