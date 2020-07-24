Netflix has picked up the teen drama "Outer Banks" for a second season.
The series was co-created by Josh and Jonas Pate, who were born in Winston-Salem, and Shannon Burke, who is from Raleigh. Madison Bailey, a Kernersville native, co-stars. The supporting cast and crew of the series includes several other people with local ties.
"Be there or be square... or be a pogue or be a kook," Bailey said, referring to two rival groups from the show, in a Netflix video clip announcing the renewal. Cast members also posed for a series of photos holding up two fingers in honor of the second season.
The series follows a group of teens who live on the Outer Banks. The first season was filmed in South Carolina. The show became a hit when it debuted in April. At that time, the Pate brothers said they were working on scripts for a second season in hopes that it would be picked up. There is no word yet when filming will start or when the second season will be shown.
