Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden will host its annual Spectacular Spring Tulip Bloom

TULIPS ON DISPLAY: Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville, will host its Spectacular Spring Tulip Bloom to show off thousands of bulbs. Peak blooming is always a guessing game, but for six weeks, blossoms will be in full color. The Spring Plant Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 and the Garden Shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteer docents will be in the garden. Lectures and activities for kids are also planned. Welcome Center hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Garden Shop hours are10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday; noon-4 p.m. Wednesday. Outdoor garden displays are open daily from dawn until dusk. Admission is a suggested $4. Visit cienerbotanicalgarden.org.