BIG CONCERT: Paul McCartney will bring his “Got Back Tour” to Wake Forest University’s Truist Field, 475 Deacon Blvd, Winston-Salem at 8 p.m. May 21. This tour’s concerts are the former Beatle’s first live performances since 2019. “Sir Paul likes to play places he’s never played before,” Allen Corbett, Carolinas vice president of the tour’s management company, AEG Presents, said about his Winston-Salem show. Capacity for McCartney’s concert will be about 36,000, said Andrew Brown, spokesman for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, which books, manages and markets non-Wake Forest athletic events at Truist Field. McCartney will perform songs from the Beatles, Wings and his solo catalog. Tickets start at $39.50 at ticketmaster.com. Visit greensborocoliseum.com or paulmccartney.com
