Paying homage to Beverly Cleary, whose characters played a key role in so many of our childhoods

A long time ago, a little girl saved up her money so that she could buy something special: a book. It was a book that her teacher — first grade, maybe? — had read aloud to the class, and it was so funny and wise and wonderful that she knew she needed to own it. She saved quarters and dimes, from the tooth fairy and birthdays and chores, until she had enough to buy the book, the first she had ever bought with her own money.

At the bookstore, after carefully sliding the coins across the tall counter, she clasped the book in her arms: Beverly Cleary's "Ramona the Pest." Decades later, it's still on her shelves, her name written on the opening page in carefully formed letters.

That little girl was me, but maybe she was also you. Because the characters created by Cleary, the Oregon-born author who died March 25 at the age of 104, played a key role in so many of our childhoods. For so many of us, Ramona and Beezus and Henry Huggins and Ellen Tebbits and Otis Spofford were friends, keeping us company during the strange journey of growing up. They were kids who squabbled with their sisters, listened anxiously as their parents worried about money, and found joy in wearing bunny ears or trip-trapping like a Billy Goat Gruff. They were, in short, just like us.