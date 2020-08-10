The Peacock digital streaming service has announced a new slate of shows, including a series based on the popular character MacGruber, along with a new comedy produced by Tina Fey and a new talk show with Larry Wilmore.
Peacock, a streaming spinoff of NBC and Universal programming is available through an app and online, with some free programs and others that require a subscription. At a virtual panel with the Television Critics Association Monday, Peacock announced the following additions to its lineup:
* "MacGruber": Will Forte reprises his role as MacGruber, a parody of "MacGyver" that was featured on "Saturday Night Live" and in a 2010 film that went on to earn a cult following. In the eight-episode series, MacGruber emerges from being in prison for 10 years and sets out to take down a mysterious villain from his past. The series will include the original creative team from the 2010 film.
* "Girls5Eva": Tina Fey and Robert Carlock ("30 Rock") are producing this new comedy series starring Broadway star Sara Bareilles. She is one of the members of an all-girl pop group that became a one-hit wonder in the 1990s. When a young rapper samples their music, they get another shot at fame and reunite, despite having moved on in their lives to, as Peacock describes it, "grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents and shoulder pain."
* "Rutherford Falls": From producer Mike Schur ("The Office," "The Good Place") this comedy set in upstate New York focuses on a town struggling with the plans to move a historic statue. Ed Helms stars as the namesake of the town founder, who fights to preserve the statue and his legacy, and Jana Schmieding and Michael Greyeyes co-star as members of the Native American reservation that borders the town and has ambitious plans of its own.
* "The Amber Ruffin Show": This topical late-night weekly talk show is set to debut in September, with an initial order of nine episodes. Ruffin has written for "Late Night With Seth Meyers" and "A Black Lady Sketch Show," and appeared on "Drunk History" and "Detroiters."
* Untitled Larry Wilmore Show: The comedian and political pundit, known for his work on "The Daily Show" and "The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore," will be the host of another weekly series, this one featuring discussions about politics, sports and entertainment. It will also debut in September. Eleven episodes have been ordered initially.
Air dates for the other new shows will be in 2021. More information about the Peacock service can be found at www.peacocktv.com.
