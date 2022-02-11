People's Pharmacy: Can low-dose naltrexone relieve pain?

Most people tolerate LDN well, although some report nausea, nightmares or vivid dreams. Taking it in the morning may minimize sleep disturbances.

Q. As many others have testified on your website, I too tried Vicks VapoRub on the soles of my feet. I was certainly skeptical of this weird remedy for night-time coughing and congestion from a cold, but I was desperate. I had already determined what I had was not COVID.

To my surprise, I awoke in the morning refreshed, baffled and yet delighted to realize that I had slept through the night without so much as a sniffle, a tickle or a cough. Thank you.

A. We are delighted to hear that putting Vicks on the soles of your feet was so helpful against your cough. As you note, many others have tried this remedy for night-time cough, donning thick socks to protect the bedsheets.

If you are interested in a scientific explanation for how Vicks works to quell a cough, you may want to read our eGuide to Colds, Coughs & the Flu. This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. It also contains information on many other approaches for easing symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections.