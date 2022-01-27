People's Pharmacy: COVID booster banished warts

Q. For years, I have been taking metoprolol along with lisinopril, amlodipine and losartan for high blood pressure. I have occasional bouts of anxiety in which my heart races. What has me really upset, though, is that I am losing my hair at an alarming rate.

I see that this might be a consequence of beta blockers like metoprolol. I want to stop this drug, but I’ve read that you can’t stop such meds suddenly.

I have also developed a dry cough that wakes me up in the middle of the night. Is this also related to the metoprolol?

A. Four blood pressure medicines may be excessive. In particular, we are concerned about combining an ACE inhibitor (lisinopril) with an ARB (losartan). This combination may increase the chance of complications, including kidney problems, excessive potassium levels and blood pressure variability (Archives of Internal Medicine, Oct. 8, 2007).

Hair loss can be a side effect of a beta blocker like metoprolol. This drug is not likely to cause a cough, but that is a common adverse reaction of lisinopril.