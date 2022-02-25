People's Pharmacy: Fish oil helps dry eyes but triggers AFib

Q. I have had atrial fibrillation (AFib) for 15 years. Recently, I read about a study of fish oil at Cedars-Sinai. Apparently, the combination of EPA and DHA can cause AFib if the dose is over 1 gram.

I was taking an over-the-counter product for dry eyes. I stopped the product and have had no AFib in more than two months.

A. Fish oil has a good reputation for treating dry eyes. However, a placebo-controlled trial does not show that it’s better than olive oil (New England Journal of Medicine, May 3, 2018).

Some doctors recommend fish oil or prescribe a purified version of EPA called icosapent ethyl (Vascepa) to reduce the risk of heart attacks (EClinical Medicine, August 2021). A meta-analysis of 38 studies shows that such omega-3 acids can be helpful. On the other hand, EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) alone increases the chance of AFib by about 35%. It may also raise the chance of bleeding, especially if taken with anticoagulants like apixaban (Eliquis) or warfarin (Coumadin).