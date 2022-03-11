People's Pharmacy: Is there milk sugar (lactose) in your inhaler?

CoQ10 does appear safe, except for people taking the anticoagulant warfarin. This supplement has been shown to be helpful for people with heart failure (Cardiology Journal, March 5, 2019).

CoQ10 is available in the diet. The foods that supply the most are meat, fish and poultry, but oils from soybeans, corn and olives also provide it, as do seeds and nuts.

Q: I have been on levothyroxine (75 mcg) for many years to treat a hypothyroid condition. I still feel exhausted every day. My skin is incredibly dry, I am losing far too much hair and gain weight even though I am on a strict diet. I can never get warm enough, even with extra layers.

My thyroid panel is within the normal range, so my doctor says I am fine and won’t change my prescription. I have asked him about switching me to natural thyroid (Armour) or adding T3 in the form of Cytomel. He seems to believe my symptoms are psychological. How can I convince him otherwise?