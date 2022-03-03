People's Pharmacy: Why does hot water ease intense itching?

Q. For about the first three decades of my life, I routinely had several episodes of the common cold over the winter. At the time, vitamin C was being touted as a cold preventative.

A supplement seemed simple to try, so I did. It worked like magic. I take 500 mg per day, and I have not had a cold for over 40 years.

Is vitamin C still supposed to prevent colds? Could it provide any protection against the COVID variants?

A. Vitamin C for colds has been controversial for decades. An article appeared in the Medical Journal of Australia in 1947. It was titled “Vitamin C in the Prevention of Colds.” Ever since, doctors have been arguing about how effective this nutrient might be against respiratory tract infections.

A review in Frontiers in Immunology (May 10, 2021) concluded that: “There is strong evidence that vitamin C can shorten the duration of respiratory virus infections.” The authors also report that people taking high doses of vitamin C may have shorter duration of symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Q. My doctor wants me to go back on statins even though they cause me muscle pain and cramping. I am also concerned about an increased risk for diabetes.