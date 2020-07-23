Downtown Winston-Salem is one of Travon Gourdine’s favorite places to shoot photos and music videos.
The photographer/videographer especially likes getting shots along Trade Street in the Arts District.
Gourdine started dabbling in photography in 2018 at a point when he wasn’t sure what to do with his life.
“I’ve always been into visuals as a kid so I was like, ‘Let’s try my hand in it,’” Gourdine said. “When I started to do photography, the more and more I grew into it, I started to be interested in other aspects of visuals such as videography.
Several of his friends who are part of the local music scene and liked photos he had shot of them encouraged him to do music videos, based on his style of shooting photos.
People have told him, he said, that he invokes feeling into their portraits and helps capture their essence.
In addition, music has always been a big part of his life. He grew up in Winston-Salem listening to hip-hop, R&B and jazz. While in middle school he wrote songs but didn’t take it seriously until after he graduated from Parkland High School in 2011.
One of his memorable photos was shot on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem in which he used CineStill 800T film to achieve more of a cinematic look.
“My first video that everybody liked it was back in October 2019,” Gourdine, 27, said of the video he shot at Graylyn for a local music group. “Everything really took off from there.”
He likes to tell stories in his videos, to shoot them in a style that most videographers might not consider.
Local artists that Gourdine has shot music videos for include Flower In Bloom, a singer; Volz, a singer, rapper and producer; and OG Spliff, a rapper. He also rapped on a video that he shot for a group he is a member of — Braidy Boyz.
His goal is to grow his production company, NovART Films, from a one-man production team to a whole team of people, to possibly do wedding videos and ultimately get into films.
NovART is Travon spelled backwards. Gourdine’s artist name is Bosha NovART.
He said it has been a learning experience maneuvering his photography and videography around the coronavirus pandemic because he has to rethink the way he does things.
“Growing up in my childhood, I was always taught to make something out of nothing. ... Work with what you’ve got, basically,” Gourdine said.
Q: How would you describe your art?
Answer: I’m a photographer as well as a videographer, but a question like this is always hard to answer, LOL. But the best way I can describe it is whenever I’m in the process of creating, I’m always looking to push myself to be better on every project. I’m not too hard on myself, but I make it important that I get the ideas out of my head to what I’m working towards, that makes me feel secure. So in the end, to describe it, my art is my mind at work.
Q: How have you evolved as an artist?
Answer: As a kid, I was always into visuals/photos/looks (fashion). Over the years as I grew up, I became more fully invested in it. Till this day, I still feel like I’m evolving. Every day there’s always something new to learn, even about myself — still growing and soaking in information, like water to a flower.
Q: Who has influenced your art?
Answer: To put it simply, Movies! Haha. I’m a huge movie buff/movie junkie whatever the term is. That’s me, LOL. The famous directors I look up to (range) from Spike Lee, John Singleton, Quentin Tarantino, Kevin Smith, Martin Scorsese. They all had a story to tell with their art. I just want to do the same. Of course my very creative talented friends as well. They keep me inspired, from Volz, steady:hyperactive, TiaCorine. ... The list goes on and on.
Q: What is your biggest challenge?
Answer: Being a “one-man production” for sure, I know one day I’ll need a team soon. Lugging around all the equipment as well as being the director can be highly tiring. I’ll get right soon.
Q: What does art do for you?
Answer: An escape. No matter if I’m successfully shooting or failing every shot, it keeps me going, motivates me to want to learn more. Sometimes it makes me confused and exhausted and never satisfied, but I continue to shoot, learn from my mistakes and help others.
Q: Any advice for other artists?
Answer: Do what you love, and never half step. Put your full potential and heart into it. Never let anyone tell you, “you can’t.” You can do whatever you want, and you can do it in your own way. Stay positive and spread love.
