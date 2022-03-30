Piano concert planned to celebrate Salem College's Steinway piano restoration

CELEBRATION CONCERT: Pianist Barbara Lister-Sink, Salem College professor of piano, and Jonathan Blake Borton, staff accompanist, will celebrate the Steinway Piano Restoration Project in Shirley Recital Hall, Elberson Fine Arts Center, Salem College at 7:30 p.m. April 8. The performance will feature music for two pianos by Mozart, Milhaud, Bach, Chaminade and Piazzolla performed on the beloved 1938 Steinway concert grand and the newly restored 1952 Steinway. The concert will also be live-streamed on the Elberson Fine Arts Center and School of Music Facebook pages. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Masks are required. Steam live at facebook.com/salemfineartscenter or facebook.com/SalemCollegeSOM. Visit salem.edu.