Piedmont Craftsmen presents its first exhibit of 2021 – “Close to Home”

GROUP EXHIBIT: More than 20 artists are part of Piedmont Craftsmen Inc.’s first exhibit of 2021, “Close to Home.” This group exhibit, featuring craft artists from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, can be seen at the Piedmont Craftsmen’s gallery at 601 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem through June 13. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment on Monday. Artists exhibiting in “Close to Home” include clay by Mary Gunyuzlu, Gay Smith, Lin Barnhardt, Wendy Wrenn Werstlein, Michael Hamlin, Annie Van Every, Amy Goldstein-Rice, Cynthia Aldrich and John Ransmeier; fibers and wearables by Laura Gaskin, Sharron Parker, Ann Harwell, Joanna White and Beth Ross Johnson; jewelry by Mary Timmer, Barbara McFadyen, Lucinda Brogden and Annie Grimes Williams; wood by Mark Ellis, Jim Carpenter, Bob Kopf, Evan Berding and Neil Carroll; and mixed media by Martina Moore, Kim Dills, Anne McLean and Marie-Helene Grabman.