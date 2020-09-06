Piedmont Opera had to cancel its spring and fall shows because of COVID-19, but as James Allbritten said last week, "It takes a lot more than a pandemic to stop a 400-year-old art form!"
The opera's 43rd season, "PIVOTAL: Folktales and Fairytales," will present programs in October and March, live-streamed from the Stevens Center in downtown Winston-Salem.
"Echoes From Carolina," a two-part show, will be performed Oct. 16 and 18. "Slow Dusk," by American composer Carlisle Floyd, will be the first act. Act II will premiere a song cycle of re-imagined folk tunes by Winston-Salem composer and UNC School of the Arts professor and alumnus Kenneth Frazelle. Called "From Appalachia," it will include performances by the Winston-Salem Festival Ballet.
The music of North Carolina-native Frazelle is internationally known and has been performed by such artists as Yo-Yo Ma, Bill T. Jones, Anthony Dean Griffey and Odetta. It has been heard from Carnegie Hall in New York City to the Royal Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.
Floyd, a South Carolina native, has written a story set in the sandhills of North Carolina: Sadie, whose family belongs to the Disciples, is in love with Micah, a member of the Truelights, and Sadie’s Aunt Sue is against their marriage. Floyd's most popular opera, "Susannah," explored similar themes.
Piedmont Opera's spring show, "Cinderella," will be March 19 and 21. Pauline Viardot’s "Cinderella" is a re-telling of the well-known fairy tale, composed in an operetta style that combines musical numbers and dialogue. Viardot wrote it to be performed by the voice students in her Parisian salon.
"We don’t want to shatter the glass slipper, but we are shattering the glass ceiling, as we proudly announce that this is the first opera composed by a woman that the company has produced," Allbritten wrote.
Instead of a stepmother, this "Cinderella" has a foolish baron and his two vain daughters, both after the Prince.
Marie, who they call Cinderella, is left behind when the others go to the Prince’s Ball. Hearing her sad song, her fairy godmother appears and promises to make Cinderella’s dreams come true.
Last Tuesday night, Allbritten and Jen Rimes, director of operations, stood in a light drizzle, gazing across the street at the Piedmont Opera's headquarters bathed in red light.
The opera company was taking part in "Red Alert," a project to draw attention to the plight of entertainment-industry workers, such as sound and lighting technicians, stage hands and electricians, who are out of work because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Art and entertainment organizations all over town lit up their offices or venues with red light in support.
"We are here on Holly Avenue supporting the arts," Allbritten said. "We need your help. ... All of the artists in the community: This is our support for them. Help us."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.