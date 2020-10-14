Piedmont Opera will live stream two one-act productions

As part of its “Pivotal Season,” Piedmont Opera will present “Echoes from Carolina,” two one-act productions, at 8 p.m. Oct. 16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 18 live-streamed from the Stevens Center. Singers James Allbritten, Jodi Burns, Charli Mills, Logan Weber and Andre Peele, and dancers from the Winston-Salem Festival Ballet will perform. Act I will be “Slow Dusk” by South Carolina’s Carlisle Floyd. It's a simple, powerful story set in the sand hills of the Carolinas amid poverty and low-key religious fanaticism. The premiere of “From Appalachia” by Winston-Salem’s Kenneth Frazelle will be Act II. It explores the balladry of the composer’s beloved Blue Ridge Mountains. Burns will sing and Gary Taylor’s Festival Ballet dancers will perform. Tickets to the live stream are $20 for adults and $5 for students at PiedmontOpera.org or 336-725-7101.