Piedmont Wind Symphony Music will present Piedmont Pops in the Pit in Winston-Salem

Piedmont Pops in the Pit

Mark Norman, Piedmont Wind Symphony music director and conductor, recognizes the musicians at Piedmont Pops in the Pit in Winston-Salem in September 2021.

 Chris Martin, Chris James Media

LIVE MUSIC: Piedmont Wind Symphony Music will present Piedmont Pops in the Pit at 7:30 p.m. June 12 at Incendiary Brewery in The Coal Pit at 486 N Patterson Ave, Winston Salem. The music will include favorites from the big and small screens. Music trivia is also planned. Picnic tables and some chairs are available, but guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Admission is free. Visit piedmontwindsymphony.com/piedmont-pops.

