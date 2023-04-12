That's Mike in the Spotlight: Mike Mills, the bass player and sometimes vocalist for everybody's favorite 1980s alt-rock band, R.E.M., sits in with the Winston-Salem Symphony at Reynolds Auditorium on Saturday, for "R.E.M. Explored," a reimagining of some of the band's iconic music. Mills' childhood friend, Robert McDuffie, joins on violin. Mills may remember his way around town a bit. He and his bandmates recorded some of their earliest songs in the home of Winston-Salem's Mitch Easter.