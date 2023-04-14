Mike Mills spent some of the most formative times of his professional music career in Winston-Salem.

But he didn't see much of the city beyond the walls of Drive-In Studio, a garage-turned-recording studio on Belews Creek Road.

It was there in 1981 and 1982, with Winston-Salem's Mitch Easter as producer, that Mills and his bandmates in a little-known outfit called R.E.M., recorded a batch of songs that set them on a path to eventual stardom. By 1987, Rolling Stone magazine proclaimed them, "America's Greatest Rock and Roll Band."

On Saturday, Mills will return to Winston-Salem to play some of the band's songs with the Winston-Salem Symphony in a concert billed as "R.E.M. Explored." Ward Stare will conduct.

The performance will include a mix of R.E.M. songs and Mills' piece "Concerto for Violin, Rock Band and Orchestra."

A bass player, vocalist and composer, Mills was in his early 20s when he recorded those first tracks in Winston-Salem. The songs included "Radio Free Europe," and several that would make up the band's first EP, "Chronic Town."

"We didn't see much of Winston-Salem in those days," Mills said a few days ago from his home in Athens, Ga. "In those days, even when we were working at Mitch's, we had a very tight budget. I've seen a lot more of it since."

Winston-Salem natives have played important roles in Mills' professional life. Besides Easter, who also co-produced R.E.M.'s first two full-length albums, "Murmur" and "Reckoning," Mills has worked with Chris Stamey on a series of Big Star tribute concerts and with Peter Holsapple, an auxiliary musician for R.E.M. for several years.

Mills has clearer memories of R.E.M. playing at Friday's, a pizza joint in Greensboro.

"There weren't as many places to play in Winston-Salem," Mills said. "Winston was a little behind the curve. It just didn't have as many people. But all of that area of North Carolina was really formative for R.E.M. We were always happy to come up there."

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, R.E.M. broke up in 2011, leaving behind a trail of hits including "Everybody Hurts," "Losing My Religion," "Man on the Moon" and "Stand."

A few years ago, Mills' childhood friend, violinist Robert McDuffie, asked Mills if he would write a concerto.

"At the time, I had a little free time, and thought, 'Well, that's an incredible challenge,'" recalled Mills, the son of a dramatic tenor.

A composer of many R.E.M. songs, Mills worked with arranger David Malamud on the concerto. For the orchestral treatments of R.E.M. songs, he turned to Malamud and Carl Marsh for arrangements.

"They are a combination of our popular songs, which are really good songs, and a few of my personal favorites," Mills said, mentioning "Try Not Breathe" and "Supernatural Superserious."

The orchestral versions of the songs take them into new territory, however they don't stray so far afield that fans won't recognize them, said Mills, who will play bass, electric guitar and piano during the concert.

Before launching R.E.M. Explored, Mills checked in with his former bandmates, Michael Stipe, Peter Buck and Bill Berry.

"I told them that this was something I'd like to do and asked them if they were OK with it. And of course, they said yes. I think we're thrilled to have each other branch out and do the things we love to do," Mills said. "We're still friends, and they're nothing but supportive of this."

Though R.E.M. has no plans for new music, the band will be releasing some outtakes from "Up," which was released 25 years ago.

"There will be some fun, little surprises when 'Up' is released," Mills said.

And speaking of anniversaries, "Murmur," the album that arguably launched indie rock, turned 40 on the day Mills was interviewed. Social media was abuzz with people paying homage to a record that many Gen X-ers rate high atop the list of Records That Changed My Life.

Not surprisingly, given his membership in a band that was among the coolest in the 1980s, Mills was low-key about the anniversary.

"It just means I've been lucky enough to stay alive for awhile," he said.