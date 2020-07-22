We asked readers what their experiences were like at local drive-ins. Here are some of their responses:
“We love going to Marketplace Cinema and getting dinner from the mall restaurants! It’s great to be around people without actually having to get too close to them. Having the mutual experience of watching a movie with dozens of strangers makes the quarantine seem less lonely.” — Lauren Staehr
“Fantastic experience! The staff was so helpful at Marketplace Cinema. We felt safe and really enjoyed the double feature.” — Angela Chappell Wampler
“Went to the fairgrounds last night. Loved the experience and the movie “Grease.” The sound solution was not the greatest but it didn’t hamper our good time.” — Debora Leonard
“Want to, but by the time it’s dark enough for a movie, someone I know is getting sleepy.” — Lauren Whitaker
“I think the drive-in theaters make for a more intimate family experience creating more memories! ... Enjoyed it thoroughly and very happy to see the return of drive-ins.” — Kim Hayes
“For singles, it’s not as appealing. But I love the idea for twosomes and families.” — Jane Milner
“Don’t want to go alone but don’t want to share car space for several hours, would require mask the whole time. Also the problem of staying awake long enough for movie to even start!” — Betsy Spencer
“Going tonight to Marketplace, and next Tuesday to the fairgrounds! Thrilled they’re back. Drive-ins are part of my DNA.” — Lynn Byrd
