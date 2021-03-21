Recorded play productions to feature School of the Arts drama students

With support from the School of Design and Production, both plays were filmed live at Hanesbrands Theatre during the fall semester, using protocols adopted by professional theater organizations to perform safely during the pandemic.

‘Down in the Face of God’

Tim J. Lord’s play is described as “a post-apocalyptic mashup of Greek tragedies “The Bacchae” and “Antigone.” It is the first in a trilogy written by Lord, a native of the Midwest and a member of the disabled community.

A radical reimagining of the Oedipus story set in modern-day southern Illinois, “Down in the Face of God” calls into question identity, religion, familial obligation and what is home.

Director Cameron Knight, associate professor in the School of Drama, and the student actors worked directly with the playwright via Zoom.

“It’s always a great opportunity to work with the writer; it allows for the play to evolve and grow with the playwright making adjustments from what the actors offer,” Knight said. “The cast gets to dive into the story more: understanding the research, influences, goals of the story and its possible impact in the world today.”