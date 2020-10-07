Reynolda House has new Tiffany glass exhibit

A new exhibit "Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light" is on display through Nov. 29 at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. The exhibit will feature five windows, 20 lamps and several displays showing how lamps were assembled and how collectors can distinguish between authentic lamps and forgeries. To complement the exhibition, visitors can view Katharine Smith Reynolds’s collection of Tiffany blown-glass vases in the historic house. The floral themes of Tiffany’s iconic works will also carry over to the blooms in Reynolda Gardens , the 4-acre formal garden as well as the grounds of the Reynolda estate, which are always open to the public for free. Exhibit tickets are $18 at reynoldahouse.org/tiffany.