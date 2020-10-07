 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reynolda House has new Tiffany glass exhibit
0 comments

Reynolda House has new Tiffany glass exhibit

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tiffany Glass

"Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light" will be on display through Nov. 29 at Reynolda House Museum of American Art's Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing Gallery.

 Courtesy of Reynolda House Museum of American Art

A new exhibit "Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light" is on display through Nov. 29 at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. The exhibit will feature five windows, 20 lamps and several displays showing how lamps were assembled and how collectors can distinguish between authentic lamps and forgeries. To complement the exhibition, visitors can view Katharine Smith Reynolds’s collection of Tiffany blown-glass vases in the historic house. The floral themes of Tiffany’s iconic works will also carry over to the blooms in Reynolda Gardens , the 4-acre formal garden as well as the grounds of the Reynolda estate, which are always open to the public for free. Exhibit tickets are $18 at reynoldahouse.org/tiffany.

Fran Daniel

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UNCG alum joins 'SNL' cast
Television

UNCG alum joins 'SNL' cast

GREENSBORO — When the 46th season of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" premieres this weekend, the UNCG community will have its eyes on Lauren Holt,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News