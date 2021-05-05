 Skip to main content
Reynolda House Museum to host new exhibit
Pink Forest with Stump

“Pink Forest with Stump” by Patrick Jacobs.

 Edward C. Robison III, provided

NATURE EXHIBIT: A new exhibit, “Cross Pollination: Heade, Cole, Church, and Our Contemporary Moment,” will be on display through May 23 in the Mary and Charlie Babcock Wing Gallery at Reynolda House Museum of American Art at 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. The exhibition will feature works by 19th-century artists Martin Johnson Heade, Thomas Cole and Frederic Church, as well as contemporary artists including Paula Hayes, Maya Lin, Richard Estes, Juan Fontanive, Roxy Paine, Rachel Sussman and Vik Muniz. Guests can explore their own connections between art and nature on visits to the estate’s gardens, which include birding and nature trails. To register and buy tickets, go to tinyurl.com/wvludc4x.

Tags

