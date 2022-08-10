Reynolda House presents Cinema Under the Stars, curated by Aperture Cinema

MOVIE NIGHT: Reynolda House Museum of American Art has announced the lineup for the 2022 season of Cinema Under the Stars. The films have been curated by Aperture Cinema with Reynolda’s fall exhibition, “Chrome Dreams and Infinite Reflections: American Photorealism,” as inspiration. The schedule will be: Spike Lee’s semi-autobiographical “Crooklyn” on Aug. 19; the 1960 rom-com “The Apartment” with Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine on Sept. 2; and Oscar winner for Best Picture “La La Land” with Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone on Sept. 14. “In 2006, we launched Cinema Under the Stars with Spike Lee’s film ‘Do the Right Thing,’” said Philip Archer, Director of Program and Interpretation, Reynolda House of Museum of American Art. “Fifteen years later, we continue the tradition.” On the evenings of the showings, guests will get free admission to the exhibit between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Beer and wine will be for sale at 7:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at sunset about 8:30 p.m. Guests should bring blankets or chairs. In case of rain, the screening will move indoors with limited seating. Visit reynolda.org.