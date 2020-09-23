Ric Robertson releases funky new EP, 'Strange New World'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New Orleans will change a man. There's something in the air and the water that puts a spell on you, makes your body move in ways you never knew it could. It'll put a glide in your stride and add a second line bounce that'll have you boppin' to a different beat.

Before he migrated to the Big Easy, Ric Robertson was leaning more toward Americana rhythms. Growing up in Greensboro, Robertson, a member of the first graduating class of Weaver Academy, was drawn to bluegrass and old-time music.

“In eighth grade, they came around to the homerooms and said, 'We're opening up this art school downtown. Anybody interested?' I was already playing music and knew that's what I wanted to do at that age, so I was in the first Weaver class,” Robertson said by phone last week from his New Orleans home.

But Robertson had already been exposed to old-time and Klezmer music at his place of worship, Temple Emmanuel.

“When I was in fifth grade, the Sinai Mountain Ramblers: Paul 'Doc Bush' Fribush on clarinet, Gary Silverstein on mandolin, Kurt Lauenstein on cello, and Rich Lerner on guitar, would always practice at Temple on Sunday.” Robertson also met Fribush's son Sam, who would become a fixture in his later musical life as well.

But the Temple got him started.