RiverRun International Film Festival Can Film Festival will feature a screening of “Elf”

Elf

Bob Newhart (left) and Will Ferrell in a scene from “Elf.”

 Warner Brothers Pictures

HOLIDAY FILM: RiverRun International Film Festival is introducing its inaugural Can Film Festival with a screening of “Elf” at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at Marketplace Cinemas, 2095 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. Special guest will be Wade Wilson of UNCSA School of Design and Production, who was the sound designer for “Elf.” Directed by Jon Favreau and starring Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel, the film is about an elf who finally realizes he’s actually human and goes in search of his biological father. The cast also includes Ed Asner, Bob Newhart, James Caan and Mary Steenburgen. The Summit Strings quartet will perform holiday music from 2:15 to 3 p.m. The screening is free but requires tickets, which are subject to availability. Requested admission is two cans of food for Samaritan Ministries. Visit riverrunfilm.com.

