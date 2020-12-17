 Skip to main content
RiverRun International Film Festival hosting cellphone short film contest
RiverRun International Film Festival hosting cellphone short film contest

SHORT FILM CONTEST: RiverRun International Film Festival has announced a new contest for budding filmmakers, the Lincoln Smartphone Short Film Contest, sponsored by longtime festival supporter Parkway Lincoln. Participants should shoot a 1- to 5-minute short film completely on a smartphone that is somehow centered around a Lincoln vehicle. Submissions should be uploaded to YouTube or Vimeo by 5 p.m. on Dec. 19. Email a link to tiffany@riverrunfilm.com. Three winners will be chosen. They will receive RiverRun merchandise and goodies from local businesses. The films will be screened for free at riverrunfilm.com/virtual-theater from Dec. 24-31. For contest rules, go to riverrunfilm.com/parkwayshortscontest.

Fran Daniel

