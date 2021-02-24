In celebration of Black History Month, RiverRun International Film Festival is streaming films that are new cinematic work from Black creators and collaborators at riverrunfilm.com/virtual-theater through the end of February. “Sound & Sole,” directed by Cara Hagan, centers on Arthur Grimes, who was born and raised in the Appalachians and is the only professionally working, African American buck dancer in Boone. “Shoegazer,” directed by Isa Benn is about Sydney, 26, who musters up the courage to ask her ex-boyfriend what went wrong, and the answer isn’t one she was quite prepared for. “Frederick Douglass Boulevard aka Food & Drink Boulevard aka F.D.B.,” directed by Washington Kirk, is about a man's plan to de-gentrify Harlem. “Blue & Gold Marching Machine,” directed by Alyson Vermillion, Nathan Burton and Jenifer Hughey, follows 200 musicians and dancers as they celebrate the 100th year of the N.C. A&T marching band, from band camp to the Greatest Homecoming on Earth. Visit riverrunfilm.com.
RiverRun International Film Festival streaming movie made by Black creators and collaborators
Staff Reports
-
-
- 0
