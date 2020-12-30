FILM SCREENING: RiverRun International Film Festival will screen “9to5: The Story of a Movement” at 7 p.m. Jan. 5, along with UNC-TV PBS North Carolina and the State Library of North Carolina as part of the Indie Lens Pop-Up program. When Dolly Parton sang “9 to 5,” she was singing the true story of a movement that started with 9to5, a group of Boston secretaries in the early 1970s whose goals were better pay, more advancement opportunities and an end to sexual harassment. Their unconventional approach attracted the press and shamed their bosses into change. The film features interviews with 9to5’s founders, as well as actor and activist Jane Fonda. Following the screening, there will be a discussion on community organization and equal rights. The screening and discussion are free, but registration is required at riverrunfilm.com/9to5.