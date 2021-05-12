Rural Hall Historic Train Depot and Railroad Museum will host open houses

The Rural Hall Historic Train Depot and Railroad Museum will host an Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third Saturday of every month from May through October. Attendees can explore the depot, climb aboard the caboose and participate in family-friendly activities. The depot was built in 1907, and the gallery has steam engine train prints from the early days of railroading. The depot is a designated local historic landmark. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed with social distancing measures, and masks will be required for indoor activities. Admission is free; donations are appreciated. Call 336-413-7973 or visit ruralhalldepot.org.