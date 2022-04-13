ART EXHIBITION: As part of its 250th anniversary celebration, Salem Academy and College is hosting an alumnae art exhibition at Elberson Fine Arts Center, 412 Rams Drive off East Salem Avenue in Winston-Salem. The exhibition, which will run through April 24, is part of Elberson Fine Arts Center’s “A Year of Women” series and recognizes the artistic contributions of Salem alumnae and future alumnae. The exhibition includes some rarely seen works from the archives of Salem’s Gramley Library representing Salem alumnae. A large selection of work will be on display and for sale during Salem’s Reunion Weekend on April 22 and 23. “Salem’s alumnae art exhibition showcases many spectacular works, quite a few of which have not been on public display for years,” said Alice Sanders, Elberson Fine Arts Center gallery manager and professor of practice in graphic design. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/5cwy4yvd or salem.edu.
Salem Academy and College hosts an alumnae art exhibit
Related to this story
Most Popular
Reynolda to offer free museum admission, ‘Black Is Beautiful’ exhibition, live music and more on Community Day
“Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite” exhibition, along with live music and art activities, to be highlighted on free Community Day at Reynolda House Museum of American Art
A young, local private chef is celebrating a year of what she calls “intentional cooking” at pop-ups and private dinners across town.
When John Mayer toured with the Dead & Company band, he lost some motivation to solely perform his songs as a concert tour headliner. Maye…
Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville, will host its Spectacular Spring Tulip Bloom to show off thousands of bulbs.
Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and legendary standup comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.
Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.
Composer Dan Locklair’s new CD includes a Requiem that is written for the living as it honors the dead
Winston-Salem composer releases CD that features a Requiem and other choral works
The name outside says “Hot Dog City,” but hot dogs are just one of the many things you’ll find inside the 1,600-square-foot building at 2300 N…
Book review: In a dazzling sci-fi novel, likable characters question their assumptions about human life and the passage of time
"Sea of Tranquility" by Emily St. John Mandel; Alfred A. Knopf (272 pages, $25)