Salem Academy and College hosts an alumnae art exhibit

ART EXHIBITION: As part of its 250th anniversary celebration, Salem Academy and College is hosting an alumnae art exhibition at Elberson Fine Arts Center, 412 Rams Drive off East Salem Avenue in Winston-Salem. The exhibition, which will run through April 24, is part of Elberson Fine Arts Center’s “A Year of Women” series and recognizes the artistic contributions of Salem alumnae and future alumnae. The exhibition includes some rarely seen works from the archives of Salem’s Gramley Library representing Salem alumnae. A large selection of work will be on display and for sale during Salem’s Reunion Weekend on April 22 and 23. “Salem’s alumnae art exhibition showcases many spectacular works, quite a few of which have not been on public display for years,” said Alice Sanders, Elberson Fine Arts Center gallery manager and professor of practice in graphic design. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Visit tinyurl.com/5cwy4yvd or salem.edu.