Salem Bach Festival’s sixth annual season will present three concerts

BACH AND FAMILY: Salem Bach Festival’s sixth annual season will present a series of three concerts Sept. 23-25 in Winston-Salem. This year’s theme is “Family Reunion.” The season lineup will feature the music of J.S. Bach and his family, including an audience participation concert. The concerts will be performed by leading instrumentalists and vocalists from the region who specialize in Baroque music. The schedule will be: 7 p.m. Sept. 23: “Vespers,” featuring elements of a traditional Friday night Vespers service at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem; 3 p.m. Sept. 24: “Bach Chorale Sing,” at Gray Auditorium, Old Salem Visitors Center, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston Salem. Sheet music will be provided; 3 p.m. Sept. 25: “Gottdienst,” at Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Winston Salem. All concerts are free to the public and are about one hour in duration. Visit salembachfestival.com.