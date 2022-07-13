 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salem Band will perform as part of its 250th anniversary celebration

Erik Salzwedel

Erik Salzwedel plays the trombone during an event in 2017.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Salem Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 19 in Salem Square, 649 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, as part of its 250th anniversary celebration. Music will feature trombone marches, bass trombone soloist Erik Salzwedel and the World Premier of “Heritage: Finale and Celebration” by Joel Everett. Pre-concert music will begin at 6:45 p.m. by a trombone ensemble of about 100 players. The concert is free. Food vendors will be on-site. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. The rain date is July 22. Visit salemband.org or facebook.com/SalemBandFan.

Tags

