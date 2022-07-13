Salem Band will perform as part of its 250th anniversary celebration

ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Salem Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 19 in Salem Square, 649 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, as part of its 250th anniversary celebration. Music will feature trombone marches, bass trombone soloist Erik Salzwedel and the World Premier of “Heritage: Finale and Celebration” by Joel Everett. Pre-concert music will begin at 6:45 p.m. by a trombone ensemble of about 100 players. The concert is free. Food vendors will be on-site. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. The rain date is July 22. Visit salemband.org or facebook.com/SalemBandFan.