CARTOON MUSIC: Salem Band will perform "What's Opera, Doc?" for its Fall Concert at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at Hanes Auditorium, 601 S. Church St., Winston Salem. The concert will feature music by Brahms, Johann Strauss, Franz Liszt and others and will include "Barber of Seville," "Dance of the Comedians," "Blue Danube Waltz" and other selections to accompany popular cartoon episodes. The concert is free and open to the public. Visit salemband.org.