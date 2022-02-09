 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salem Band will present its Winter Concert
Salem Band will present its Winter Concert

Salem Band (copy)

Salem Band Holiday Concert is set for Feb. 13 in Winston-Salem.

 Walt Unks, Journal

FREE CONCERT: Salem Band will perform its Winter Concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at Hanes Auditorium in the Elberson FAC, Salem College, 601 Church St. S, Winston-Salem. The band will also premiere “Prelude and Toccata” by Patrick Burns, commissioned by Salem Band for its 250th anniversary. The featured soloist is Elijah Van Camp-Goh, winner of the Student Trombone Competition. Mayor Allen Joines will make a special proclamation. COVID-19 vaccine or negative PCR test proof and masks are required for all attending. Visit salemband.org facebook.com/SalemBandFan.

