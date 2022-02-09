Salem Band will present its Winter Concert

FREE CONCERT: Salem Band will perform its Winter Concert at 3 p.m. Feb. 13 at Hanes Auditorium in the Elberson FAC, Salem College, 601 Church St. S, Winston-Salem. The band will also premiere “Prelude and Toccata” by Patrick Burns, commissioned by Salem Band for its 250th anniversary. The featured soloist is Elijah Van Camp-Goh, winner of the Student Trombone Competition. Mayor Allen Joines will make a special proclamation. COVID-19 vaccine or negative PCR test proof and masks are required for all attending. Visit salemband.org facebook.com/SalemBandFan.