Sam Bush will perform with his band at the Historic Earle Theatre

MUSICAL PERFORMANCE: Grammy Award-winning, multi-instrumentalist, Sam Bush, along with his band, will perform at at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mt Airy. The show is part of the Surry Arts Council’s Blue Ridge and Beyond Series. The Earle is the halfway point on Bush’s 2022 tour with 28 dates, spanning through September. An originator of the progressive bluegrass movement, often called the “Father of Newgrass,” and member of the groundbreaking band New Grass Revival, Sam Bush is an International Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Fame member, four-time Mandolin Player of the Year and a multi-Grammy winner. Tickets are $55-$80 at surryarts.org or 336-786-7998. Visit surryarts.org or sambush.com.