CHARITY RIDE: Samaritan Ministries' eighth annual Tour de Llama begins at 8:30 a.m. June 25. Riders can choose 21-, 38- and 61-mile routes. The three bike routes go through rural Yadkin County. All rides are flat to hilly, and a rest stop will be along the courses. After their rides, attendees are invited to stay at Divine Llama Vineyards for tours, wine tastings, activities, music, llamas, food trucks and more family fun. Registration to ride, which is $30, ends today. Money raised will help provide food and shelter for our hungry and homeless neighbors. To register or for more information, visit samaritanforsyth.org/tour-de-llama-event.
Samaritan Ministries eighth annual Tour de Llama to raise money for hungry, homeless
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gears & Guitars made a double-whammy announcement today: a star-studded music lineup and the news that all the live music this year — Sept…
Pride Winston-Salem Festival & Parade returns with food, entertainment, parties, silent auction and more
2022 Pride Winston-Salem Festival, Parade and Food Truck Rodeo weekend activities to kick off June 17
Lucha Libre Ice Cream & Churros has brought its fun and festive approach to ice cream to Winston-Salem.
The annual Lewisville Street Party & Food Truck Festival at Shallowford Square will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 25 and will feature about 20 …
Winston-Salem resident Bambi Daniels is one of 10 competitors from across the country on the new PBS cooking competition show “The Great Ameri…
The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict Tuesday in favor of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her $500,000.
The basketball world awoke to heartbreaking news Tuesday when the Purdue Boilermakers announced the death of Caleb Swanigan. Get that and more trending topics here.
The making of singer-songwriter Becca Stevens’ new collaborative album with Grammy award-winning group Attacca Quartet was truly a family affair.
Just in time for summer, Krispy Kreme is getting into the ice-cream business.
A first-time competitor from Carthage took top honors June 18 at the annual N.C. Food Truck State Championship held in Randleman.