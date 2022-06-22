Samaritan Ministries eighth annual Tour de Llama to raise money for hungry, homeless

CHARITY RIDE: Samaritan Ministries' eighth annual Tour de Llama begins at 8:30 a.m. June 25. Riders can choose 21-, 38- and 61-mile routes. The three bike routes go through rural Yadkin County. All rides are flat to hilly, and a rest stop will be along the courses. After their rides, attendees are invited to stay at Divine Llama Vineyards for tours, wine tastings, activities, music, llamas, food trucks and more family fun. Registration to ride, which is $30, ends today. Money raised will help provide food and shelter for our hungry and homeless neighbors. To register or for more information, visit samaritanforsyth.org/tour-de-llama-event.