Sarah Penner’s ‘The Lost Apothecary’ an intriguing tale of domestic poison

Why Nella began selling poison, and why she only sells it for use on men, is one of the book’s pivotal secrets. Now middle aged and in failing health, Nella will confess it finally to the other person who voices the historical narrative, Eliza Fanning.

They meet when Eliza, a country girl come to London for a job as a housemaid, is sent to Nella by her mistress. Mrs. Amwell has been kind to Eliza, even taught her to read and write. Mr. Amwell, however, is another story. His wife pays Nella for a pair of poisoned eggs, but it’s Eliza who, following Nella’s instructions, cooks and serves them.

You might expect a young girl to be horrified by such events. Not Eliza — indeed, she wants Nella to take her on as an apprentice. But when another customer’s order goes terribly awry, Nella and Eliza will be plunged into danger.

In contemporary London, Caroline Parcewell arrives from the United States for what was supposed to be her 10th anniversary trip with her husband, James. But Caroline arrives alone after discovering that James is having an affair. She’s shocked and shattered — they had only recently started trying to have a baby, and she thought their relationship was stable, if a tad boring.