Sawtooth presents “Birds, Bats and Bones,” a two-person exhibition

Heron Bryant Holsenbeck (copy)

“Heron” by Bryant Holsenbeck, who is based in Durham.

 Nicole Uzzell, provided

ART EXHIBITION: “Birds, Bats and Bones,” a two-person exhibition by Bryant Holsenbeck and Nicole Uzzell, presented by Sawtooth School for Visual Art will run through Oct. 25 at Davis Gallery at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 215 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. The exhibition has more than 30 pieces, featuring representational works — birds and bats — by Holsenbeck and abstract paper sculptures — bird and bat bones — by Uzzell. It includes sculptures previously made by the artists as well as those made specifically for “Birds, Bats and Bones.” A closing artist talk event will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 25. All sculptures are for sale. Visit sawtooth.org, bryantholsenbeck.com and nicoleuzzell.com.

