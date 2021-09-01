Sawtooth School for Visual Art presents 'Harlem on Steel' exhibit of photographs by C. Stephen Hurst

PORTRAIT PHOTOGRAPHY: Sawtooth School for Visual Art presents “Harlem on Steel” in the Davis Gallery, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem through Sept. 30. C. Stephen Hurst, Sawtooth’s director of photography, created “Harlem on Steel.” The show is a series of large-scale portraits of strangers on a single street block in Harlem in New York City during the summer of 2020. Hurst's exhibit documents the bold and rich variety of pedestrians negotiating life during the rise of COVID-19 and the Black lives Matter movement. Hurst is a photographer and former educator at the International Center of Photography in New York City. His street and portrait work are heavily influenced by the artists Elliott Erwitt, Gordon Parks, and Richard Avedon, to name a few. For more about Hurst, visit amancalledhurst.com. Visit www.sawtooth.com.
